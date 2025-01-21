Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

NKE stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

