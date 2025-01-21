Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

