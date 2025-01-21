Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.40.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $251.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.39. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.21 and a fifty-two week high of $371.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.