Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Textron by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Textron by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 223,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

