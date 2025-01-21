Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after buying an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $154,640,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

