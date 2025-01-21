Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HCA opened at $310.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day moving average of $353.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

