Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $681.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $738.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $948.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $666.25 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.