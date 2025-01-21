Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

