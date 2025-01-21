AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AGCO were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

