Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $192.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.92. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.55 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

