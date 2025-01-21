Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 60,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.75 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 509.11%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,856. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

