AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

