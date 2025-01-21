AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
