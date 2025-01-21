Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.44. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $127.71 and a 52-week high of $177.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

