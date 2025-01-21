Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 198,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

