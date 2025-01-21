Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 43,771 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

