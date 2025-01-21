Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 777.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

