Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,975 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,430 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,534.40. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

