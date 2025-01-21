Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

