Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $163.98.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

