Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,118 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,833 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

