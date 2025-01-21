Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,091 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,208.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

