Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 245.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

