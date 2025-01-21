Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

