Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 324 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after buying an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,008,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,312.84. This trade represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.