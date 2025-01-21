Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 44,255 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,255 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

