Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,506 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,366,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DAUG opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

