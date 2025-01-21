Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $465.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.21 and its 200-day moving average is $448.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.84 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

