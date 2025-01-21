Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

