Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,459,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,625,000 after buying an additional 434,312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 431,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.7 %

DocuSign stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

