Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,774,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBTC opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

