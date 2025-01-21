Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

