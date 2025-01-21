Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $266.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $212.75 and a one year high of $280.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

