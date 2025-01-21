Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,799,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22,650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 115.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 86,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Shares of ABT opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

