Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

