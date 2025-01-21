Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

