Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vertiv by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vertiv by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

