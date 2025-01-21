Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 28.7% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,873 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EALT stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.