Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

CMG opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

