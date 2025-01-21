Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

