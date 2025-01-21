Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.