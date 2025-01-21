Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

