Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.99 Million in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 674,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

BATS IETC opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

