Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,981 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6,389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

