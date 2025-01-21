Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $860,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

