Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134,440 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

