Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJUL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:DJUL opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

