Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

