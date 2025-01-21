Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,227 Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.88% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBLU. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the third quarter worth $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

