Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 294 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

