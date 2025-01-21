Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

